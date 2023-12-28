Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 59 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,247,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XSD traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.89. 30,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average is $205.20. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.07 and a 12 month high of $233.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

