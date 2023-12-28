WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0601 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.92 million and $73,427.89 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 143,168,247.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00261153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00178052 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.