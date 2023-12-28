BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 2.2% This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $42,582.54 or 1.00020046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $528.82 million and $615,885.29 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00021321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012256 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010675 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00196084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 43,180.576378 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $611,992.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.