WazirX Market Cap Reaches $89.28 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. WazirX has a total market cap of $89.28 million and $21.99 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded 34% higher against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

