Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Achieves $370.58 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $370.58 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 371,353,852 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

