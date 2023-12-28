iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $115.00. 66,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,667. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

