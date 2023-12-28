Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,191,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 779,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,804. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

