Czech National Bank Has $9 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,991 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.96 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.