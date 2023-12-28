Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

