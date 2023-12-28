Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. EOG Resources makes up about 2.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 192,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.