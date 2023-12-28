Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

INSP traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,147. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

