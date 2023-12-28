5,657 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 195,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $59.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

