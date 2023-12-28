HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,730,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.5 %

TXRH stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.97. 199,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,833. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $124.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

