HMS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 239,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,606. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USFD

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.