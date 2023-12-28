Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,512,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Saia by 185.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 269,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $461.92.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

