HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $295.19. 611,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,061. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

