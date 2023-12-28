ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Trimmed by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $761.66. 231,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,110. The company has a market capitalization of $300.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $536.77 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $675.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

