HMS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.