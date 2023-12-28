HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Copart by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 429,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,666. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.