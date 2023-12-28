HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 895.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.