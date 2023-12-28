HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.6 %

AEE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 215,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,409. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

