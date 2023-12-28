HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,121.77. The stock had a trading volume of 666,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,160. The company has a market cap of $525.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $966.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $900.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $548.01 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

