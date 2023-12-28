Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Down 3%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 25,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 639,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.