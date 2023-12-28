Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.21. 12,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 151,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $867.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $365,704.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,009,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

