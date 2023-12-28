Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.37 and last traded at $57.37. Approximately 837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $750.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.