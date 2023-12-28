SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 6.5%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.31. 193,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 216,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

SOS Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Trading of SOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.