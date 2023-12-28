KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 1,053,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,004,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. TheStreet raised KE from a "d+" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of KE by 48.4% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of KE by 1,132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after buying an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

