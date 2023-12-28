Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Up 3.5%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.74. 29,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 360,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prime Medicine by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after buying an additional 1,375,093 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 7.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 173,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 415,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

