UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 503,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,250,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
UP Fintech Stock Up 7.0 %
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
