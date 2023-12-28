UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 503,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,250,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

UP Fintech Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $726.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.25.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

