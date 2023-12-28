D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Up 3.6%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 46,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 629,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,350,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 574,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 5,396,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 530,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth about $585,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

