iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 73,789 shares.The stock last traded at $45.52 and had previously closed at $45.61.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $712.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 302,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,005,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

