iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 4.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.92. 1,016,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,704,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. Research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

