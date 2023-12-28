MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.88. 610,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,532,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MINISO Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after buying an additional 216,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

