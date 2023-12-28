Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 132,007 shares.The stock last traded at $27.18 and had previously closed at $27.12.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $709.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
