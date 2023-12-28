Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 132,007 shares.The stock last traded at $27.18 and had previously closed at $27.12.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $709.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.