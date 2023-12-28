Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 132,007 shares.The stock last traded at $27.18 and had previously closed at $27.12.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $709.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

