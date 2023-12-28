Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.52 and last traded at $73.73. 102,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 815,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TDW. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater

Tidewater Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.