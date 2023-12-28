Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 10.1%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.26. 1,035,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,306,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.34.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.