Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 25%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 274,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 642,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

