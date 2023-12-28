Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 6.5%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 92,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 216,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Southern Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$35.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.1145251 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

