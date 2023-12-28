Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.96

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 3048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $646.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.