Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.96

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 3048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $646.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,135.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

