Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of ATAKW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 127,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,680. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Aurora Technology Acquisition
