Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATAKW stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 127,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,680. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

