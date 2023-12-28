Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 4,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:ATLCL Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

