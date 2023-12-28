Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 88.6%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 558,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Applied UV Stock Up 7.5 %
AUVI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 293,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,269. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $242.50.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 51.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.
