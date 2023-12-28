Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 88.6%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 558,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Applied UV Stock Up 7.5 %

AUVI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 293,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,269. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $242.50.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 51.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied UV Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

