Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Rises By 375.0%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

BCTXW traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

