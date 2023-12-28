BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 72.8% in December

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the November 30th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BIO-key International Stock Up 16.4 %
Shares of BIO-key International stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 310,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 90.82% and a negative return on equity of 136.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BIO-key International
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.