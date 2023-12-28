Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,016,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOTZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 354,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.