Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Drops By 97.0%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BRNY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

