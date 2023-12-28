Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 75.4% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 5,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

