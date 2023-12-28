Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 75.4% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 5,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0541 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
