China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the November 30th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CAAS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.33. 22,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,542. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

