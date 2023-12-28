Oak Thistle LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

