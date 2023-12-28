Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 81 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $581.60 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.34 and its 200-day moving average is $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

